Free Fire joins Kimetsu no Yaiba in their new collaboration

We detail the characteristics and rewards of the collaboration event between Garena’s Free Fire and the anime Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen.

Free Fire continues to grow its success around the world. Garena’s iOS and Android mobile title continues to be updated week by week to offer new events, discounts and more. This time we have the great novelty that is the event called Smash the Nightmare Completely! that will join the battle royale to the anime of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer). Specifically, it is his film, nicknamed “Mugen Ressha-hen.” We tell you everything we know about it, since you can get special skins inspired by the anime characters, among other rewards.

This will be the Free Fire x Kimetsu no Yaiba event

“Free Fire will join forces with Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen, the Japanese film that has recently broken records. We combine the burning passion of both projects! “, They detail in the Garena statement, in addition to promising that they will offer additional details and more specific information soon. Therefore, we are waiting to know more so that we can mark a day and a date on the calendar when this special event begins.

As a curiosity, we can mention that the Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen film mentioned is a plot continuation of the events that occurred in the anime. In this way the “Infinity Train Arch” from the original manga devised by Koyoharu Gotouge is adapted. This was published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine between February 2016 and May 2020, but it was not until recently that we were able to enjoy the anime, still on air.

Returning to Free Fire, we remember that this week from November 25 to December 1 is marked by a calendar that indicates the return of the Headhunter and Cyber ​​Monday (in addition to Black Friday), where we can find multiple discounts to purchase items and interesting in-game skins for Garena.



