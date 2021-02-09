Free Fire: how to put colored letters, codes

We tell you new ways to customize your Free Fire name and profile in addition to the theme of the flags that we already mentioned above.

The latest Free Fire update has brought a good deal of new to Garena’s title. For starters, we have the Cobra Project and everything it carries with it. It is also followed by a handful of extensions and improvements in terms of customization of our player profile, which allow us to place a flag of our choice through the use of a series of codes. But this is not the only thing we can change, since we also have the option of modifying the color of our name and adding various symbols. Therefore, below we explain how to achieve it step by step, since as it is a new function it can be somewhat complex to understand the system to achieve it.

How to add symbols and codes in Free Fire profile

We go to our Profile

We click on the section in the upper left corner of the screen (above our players name).

There we can add the changes that we deem appropriate. We just have to do copy + paste and thus obtain a personalized profile to our liking.

Here are some ideas for symbols that you can add.