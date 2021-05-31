Free Fire: How To Put Colored Letters, Codes and Symbols on The Profile

Free Fire: We tell you new ways to customize your name and Free Fire profile in addition to the theme of the flags that we already mentioned above.The latest Free Fire update has brought a fair amount of new to Garena’s title. For starters, we have the Cobra Project and everything it carries with it. It is also followed by a handful of extensions and improvements in terms of customization of our player profile, which allow us to place a flag of our choice through the use of a series of codes. But this is not the only thing we can change, since we also have the option to modify the color of our name and add various symbols. For all this, below we explain how to achieve it step by step, since being a new function it can be somewhat complex to understand the system to achieve it.

How to add symbols and codes in Free Fire profile

We go to our Profile

We click on the section in the upper left corner of the screen (above our players name).

There we can add the changes that we deem appropriate. We just have to do copy + paste and thus obtain a personalized profile to our liking.

Here we leave you some ideas of symbols that you can add.

❞❝۩ ๑ ۞ ஐ • @ ღ ● ₪ √№ ╬ ~ ξ € ﺕ ≈ 『』 ♪ ♂ ♀ ❥û â î ◊ εїз ^ + * »-> ø ¤? ¿† ♡ <- «๏ ย ร ø ж ° ■ ஹ ஸ ௌ ொ இ ௲ ூ ஃ ஊ ஏ ஐ ஒ ஓ ஔ ஜ ஞ ಔ ௯ ௮ ி ஞ ஜ ಋ ಱ ಯ ಮ ಭ ಬ ￼ ﻬ ҳ̸Ҳ̸ҳ ± Ψ ╦ ╩ § ▲ ¶ ∩ $ ¼ ½ ¾ x »« ╚> <╝ ♫ ♬ ♪ ♩ ♭ ♪ ஐ ღ♂♀ ♡ ☜☞ ➢✦☪�� ☏.:｡ ✿ * ﾟ ‘ﾟ ･ ✿ .｡.: * *.:｡ ✿ * ﾟ ‘ﾟ ･ ✿ .｡.: * *.:｡ ✿ * ﾟ ¨ ﾟ ✎ ･ ✿ .｡.: * *.:｡ ✿ * ﾟ ¨ ﾟ ✎ ･ ✿ .｡.: * 【】 √ ¤ ∞ ㊝ ≡ 乀 の ◖◗ 灬 ≈ ◈Ш ǎ ☃ ☏ ☻ ▧ ▨ ◐

How to put the V of verified in our profile

[b] [c] [FFFF00] Ⓥ

Simply by copying that code that we have left you above, you will be able to obtain the V of verified in your own profile. Of course, it is not the official symbol, since to have it we should be part of the Garena influencers program and that is something that is only reserved for a few. However, with the code above it can help us.

How to put the colored letters in the Free Fire profile

We access the Free Fire chat

We write there the text that we want to have a special color

We send it and thus we verify that it is a message with color. To achieve this we just have to place the corresponding code before the message in question.

The codes for each of them are as follows:

[FFFF00] Yellow

[00FF00] Green

[FF0000] Red

[0000FF] Blue

[00FFFF] Celeste

[FF00FF] Pink

[FF9000] Orange

[6E00FF] Purple

[CCFF00] Lemon Green

[0F7209] Dark Green

[FFD3EF] Light pink

[FFFFFF] White

[000000] Black

[808000] Light brown

[482B10] Dark brown