Free Fire: How to get Cristiano Ronaldo skin (CR7)

We explain the methods available to you to get the Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7) skin in Free Fire using Memory Medals and diamonds.

Garena recently surprised us by announcing a collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo for his hit iOS and Android mobile title: Free Fire. The footballer becomes a playable character within the title as part of Operation C.H.R.O.N.O., an event that allows us to obtain his skin and parts of his special themed uniform. For all this, below we explain the methods available to you to get the character of CR7 to play with him in Free Fire. In addition, we also remember that we have also detailed the Weekly Agenda of the game from this Wednesday the 16th to next Tuesday the 22nd of December and that in another entry we explain how to get diamonds (something that will be essential to get Cristiano’s kit) .

How to get the Cristiano Ronaldo skin in Free Fire

Date: from December 19

Event: Operation C.H.R.O.N.O.

“Get in and play Free Fire on December 19 to complete missions and earn multiple rewards such as the skin and skillet – Cyber ​​Bounty Hunter and much more!” details Garena’s official Twitter post. As for the official Cristiano Ronaldo uniform, it is about “Chrono Top Scorer” and we can achieve it during this special event through two main methods (which we know for now):

Exchanging 2020 Memory Medals: specifically for 20 medals we will get the upper part, for another 15 with the lower part and with the last 10 with the shoes. A total of 45 Memories Medals to get the complete set and dress like Cristiano Ronaldo through the virtual screen.

Buying the Memory Box 2020: for a price of 25 diamonds in the game.

Therefore, it is best to be attentive to the game from this Saturday the 19th, at which time the event will kick off and we will be able to access a series of very juicy challenges and corresponding rewards to expand our collection.



