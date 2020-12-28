Free Fire: How to Download and Play for Free on PC

We tell you how you can play Free Fire for free on PC (Windows) and MAC, legally emulating the iOS and Android version.

As you know, Free Fire is a successful free to play game that belongs to the battle royale genre and we can find it for free on iOS and Android mobile devices. Week after week, from Garena they make sure to keep the game updated to propose new activities, challenges, events, rewards and much more. One of the latest surprises has been to learn that the well-known footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is now an ambassador for the game, so we can get hold of his skin to look like him while we hit shots and win the long-awaited victory.

How to play Free Fire for free on PC and Mac

Download the official BlueStacks emulator

Complete the Google login to access the Play Store or App Store

Search for “Garena Free Fire” in the search bar located in the upper right corner

Click to install the game from the search results

If you have already signed in with Google Play or App Store, you can install Free Fire without further delay and start enjoying the game from your PC or MAC.

As detailed on the BlueStacks page: “The extensive and easy-to-use key mapping feature means you can configure your controls exactly the way you want to get faster response times.” Thanks to this, we will be able to enjoy the intense confrontations that Free Fire offers on a screen of a fairly considerable size compared to those of the mobile devices on which we usually play. On the other hand, these are other special additional options offered by playing it in the emulator for computers:

Macros: “Use BlueStacks Macros to skip predictable tasks and run with a single keystroke. Record and share your favorite macro files with your friends easily.

Multiple Instance – Play multiple games at the same time. Or play Garena Free Fire from different accounts. Effortlessly switch between multiple tasks with BlueStacks Multi-Instance.

Multiple Instance Synchronization – Replicate what you are doing on the primary instance to all other instances. Level up faster, play more.

Eco Mode: Enable Eco Mode to reduce your PC’s resource consumption.



