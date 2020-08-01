Free Fire giants: times, time and where to watch it live

The Free Fire Giants, online tournament that brings together the best teams in South America, takes place this Saturday (08/01).

The competition has the participation of 12 teams and distributes the total prize of US $ 35 thousand (about R $ 180 thousand). The matches can be watched live on Free Fire Brasil’s YouTube channels and on the BOOYAH live platform! Live, starting at 2:00 pm, Brasília time. Check, next, the teams, format and presentation of the competition that will decide the best FF team in America.

Participating teams

The tournament will consist of 12 teams from South America. Brazil is being represented by six organizations, which won the spot after finishing the C.O.P.A Free Fire among the best placed in the final table. See below the teams participating in the competition.

Black Dragons

paiN Gaming

RED Kalunga

INTZ

B4

GOD eSports

Malvinas Gaming

Savage eSports

Wild Sports

Furious Gaming

Samurai Gaming

Newstar

Competition format

The Free Fire Giants will be played in eight alternate falls between the Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari maps. The score of each team will be constituted according to the placement on the table of each fall and the number of enemy kills. The system is running points. At the end of the last fall, the team with the most points accumulated will be the big winner of the tournament.

Awards

The total prize pool of Gigantes Free Fire of US $ 35 thousand (about R $ 180 thousand in direct conversion) will be divided among the top three. In addition to the champion title, the first place winner receives US $ 17.5 thousand (R $ 90 thousand). Unlike other official competitions, the competition’s MVP (Most Valuable Player) will not be rewarded. See below the awards for each of the top three.

Presentation

The transmission of Gigantes Free Fire will be commanded by Garena’s Brazilian caster teams. The presentation will be under the responsibility of Camilota XP and the comments and narrations will be made by Diego Hads, Luis Folha, Ana Xisdê and Murilo Show.



