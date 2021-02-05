Free Fire gets OB26 update and reveals Skyler character

Today (4) the popular free game Free Fire won its long awaited update OB26 and revealed the character Skyler, inspired by the actor and singer Son Tun Tùng M-TP! The hero is not yet available and has no date to reach the game, but we already know a little about his gameplay:

Skyler will be able to use the Breaker ability to destroy Gel Walls via a sonic wave, which allows him to regain life. The cool thing is that, in the search for diversity, Skyler is the first character from Vietnam to join the Free Fire cast!

After downloading the OB26 update, you can enjoy the Project Cobra event between today and February 8, 2021. In addition, the Reviver Card was added to the game and, as usual, your weapons were balanced to make matches more fair, with buffs on M1014 and Groza, and nerfs on M1887 and Vector.

Another long-awaited change happened in the Contra Squad mode, which now supports more weapons. We will be able to enjoy your next competitive season on February 5th. What did you think of these updates? Looking forward to the game’s new celebrity? Comment below!