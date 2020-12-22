Free Fire: game will crossover with One Punch Man

Garena announced, on Monday (21), that Free Fire will receive a special One Punch Man event in 2021. The crossover will make the game have exclusive clothes, items and equipment based on the anime.

The collaboration does not yet have a specific date to happen. Harold Teo, producer of Garena’s game, said he was excited about the prospect of “hosting one of Japan’s most iconic heroes”. He also said that the partnership will offer new content to the global mobile title community.

The collaboration aims to continue the project of agreements between the game and major brands. In addition to anime, FPS mobile recently partnered with player Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese ace, who was chosen as the brand’s global ambassador, appeared in the game as the character Chrono.

Garena had previously held themed events at La Casa de Papel, Ragnarok Online and even Burger King. The title is one of the most popular in the world for smartphones, mainly in Brazil.

According to Sensor Tower, a market intelligence company in the application sector, the game was the most downloaded worldwide in the first nine months of 2020.

Are you looking forward to playing Free Fire with personalized items based on Saitama and other characters from One Punch Man? Tell us in the comments!



