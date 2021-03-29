Free Fire: Free Reward Codes Today, March 29, 2021

We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on March 29, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.

About to say goodbye to the month of March, from Garena they continue to launch daily reward codes for Free Fire, in order to be able to obtain various rewards. Due to the fact that these are a good number of codes whose content is usually unknown, we recommend doing it daily to be able to expand your collection with diamonds and other cosmetic objects and other very interesting objects for this battle royale, which is among the most successful in the world. present. Without further ado, then we leave you with all the reward codes for this Monday, March 29, as we did yesterday, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem these codes in a simple and easy way.

Free Fire: March 29 Reward Codes

FFTI-LM65-9NZB

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

4M2Z-VXNL-JTHP

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2

RXF2-EQ8B-UHJ7

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

FFES-PORT-S3MU

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

67G8-VDLF-THUJ

S7EA-7G2U-CW94