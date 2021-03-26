Free Fire: Free Reward Codes Today, March 26, 2021

We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on March 26, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.

One more day, Garena does not fail in its promise based on offering daily codes in Free Fire to redeem and obtain various rewards. It is not usual for us to know the content of these codes until we test them, so we recommend doing it daily in order to expand your collection with diamonds and other essential items to progress in this battle royale, which is already among the most successful currently. Then we leave you with all the reward codes for this Friday, March 26, as we did yesterday, in addition to sharing the process to easily redeem these codes.

Free Fire: March 26 Reward Codes

E7SK E1R6 31H1

Y7KS 1ER6 23H1

Y7PS 1HR6 23H4

G4D1 126E 4D5S

Y76S 1LR6 56L1

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

FFTI-LM65-9NZB

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

FFES-PORT-S3MU

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

How to redeem Free Fire reward codes

First we must enter the Free Fire rewards site

Second, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered with Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.

A box will appear where we must change the code we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.

We access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby, as indicated in the following photo.