Free Fire: Free Reward Codes Today, April 8, 2021

Free Fire: We tell you all the free reward codes available today, April 8, 2021, for Free Fire. Fatten an inventory at no additional cost.Free Fire stands out in popularity. Garena’s free to play is in one of his best moments; After knowing the weekly schedule for the next few days, we bring you the free codes for today, April 8, 2021. Remember that with these codes you can receive new items in your inventory at no additional cost.

If you have not yet embarked on the battle royale, you should know that it is already available on iOS and Android devices. You only need a mobile to join the fashion game. Then we leave you with all the codes:

Free Fire codes for today, April 8, 2021

SARG886AV5GR

SARG-886A-V5GR

5G9G-CY97-UUD

SPEHGVNJGDFM

SPEHGDUMU6Z4

Z1KS-1ET6-43S1

X90B-1SD6-WSFW

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

Caneing codes in Free Fire requires a fairly simple process that will take you very little time. Doing so will allow you to join the wave of free daily codes that Garena publishes every 24 hours. Remember that the rewards will be linked to your Garena Free Fire ID.

When you finish the process you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of 30 minutes: do not despair if you do not see them immediately. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are published, so you have a very small margin to not run out of them.