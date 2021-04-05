Free Fire: Free Reward Codes Today, April 5, 2021

We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on April 5, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.
We are already fully immersed in the month of April, which will bring many novelties starting with an Easter event with special rewards that we have been able to enjoy these last days. Although at the beginning we thought it would be a promotion limited to last March, from Garena they continue to launch daily reward codes for Free Fire, which allow us to obtain varied rewards. We recommend that you consult them daily to be able to use them before they expire and thus expand your collection with diamonds and other very interesting items for this battle royale, which is among the most successful. As long as you can find them in a clear and orderly way, then we leave you with all the reward codes for this Monday, April 5, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem these codes in a simple and easy way.
Free Fire: April 5 Reward Codes
FFTI-LM65-9NZB
LL7V-DMX3-63YK
FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
5G9G-CY97-UUD
SARG-886A-V5GR
7ZG4-88RU-DDWV
67G8-VDLF-THUJ
S7EA-7G2U-CW94
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB