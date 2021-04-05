Free Fire: Free Reward Codes Today, April 5, 2021

We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on April 5, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.

We are already fully immersed in the month of April, which will bring many novelties starting with an Easter event with special rewards that we have been able to enjoy these last days. Although at the beginning we thought it would be a promotion limited to last March, from Garena they continue to launch daily reward codes for Free Fire, which allow us to obtain varied rewards. We recommend that you consult them daily to be able to use them before they expire and thus expand your collection with diamonds and other very interesting items for this battle royale, which is among the most successful. As long as you can find them in a clear and orderly way, then we leave you with all the reward codes for this Monday, April 5, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem these codes in a simple and easy way.

Free Fire: April 5 Reward Codes

FFTI-LM65-9NZB

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

5G9G-CY97-UUD

SARG-886A-V5GR

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

67G8-VDLF-THUJ

S7EA-7G2U-CW94

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB