Free Fire: Free Reward Codes Today, Apr 12, 2021

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on April 12, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.It seems unbelievable, but we have already been in April for almost half. 30 days full of numerous novelties that started with an Easter event and have continued with a series of special rewards that we have been able to collect in recent days. By this we mean the daily reward codes for Free Fire, which allow us to obtain varied rewards. Since we do not know exactly when they will stop being available, we recommend that you consult them daily to be able to use them before they expire and thus expand our collection of diamonds and others for this battle royale, which is among the most successful. So that you can find them in a clear and orderly way, below we leave you with all the reward codes for this Monday, April 12, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem these codes.

Free Fire: April 12 Reward Codes

FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

5G9G-CY97-UUD

67G8-VDLF-THUJ

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

Z1KS-1ET6-43S1

X90B-1SD6-WSFW

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

REYJ-C69-2CEWL

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

CONG-RATZ-2MIL

S7EA-7G2U-CW94

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

Other Reward Codes in Free Fire for April

REYJ-C69-2CEWL – Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, Incubator voucher

SARG-886A-V5GR – Egg and “Ghost Bear” Day Banner

FFES-PORT-S3MU – Shirou and Kelly Bobblehead, Mr Shark Backpack, “Spikey Spine” Surfboard

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN – Head Hunting Parachute

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2 – “Animals” Weapon Loot Chest

FFBC-LY4L-NC4B – “Cosmic Bounty Hunter” Weapon Loot Chest

FFBC-C4QW-KLL9 – Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Chest

9GJT-66GN-DCLN – Weapon Loot Chest with 4x “Elusive Clown” MP40

5G9G-CY97-UUD4 – Weapon Loot Chest with 1x Rebel Academy

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY – Diamonds

FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ – Justice Fighter & Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT – Diamond Royale

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE – 50,000 Diamonds

YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ – Free Pet

FRES-NILM-FAST – Free Character: DJ Alok

SD19-RKJ1-75GR – Skin for Dragon AK

SDKL-UHG7-GYT9 – “Titanium Scar” Weapon Skins

FTT7-LMDP-FUBE – Skin

FBSH-ARE1-0RBU – Paloma Character

CONG-RATZ-2MIL – Elite Pass