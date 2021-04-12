Free Fire: Free Reward Codes Today, Apr 12, 2021

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on April 12, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.It seems unbelievable, but we have already been in April for almost half. 30 days full of numerous novelties that started with an Easter event and have continued with a series of special rewards that we have been able to collect in recent days. By this we mean the daily reward codes for Free Fire, which allow us to obtain varied rewards. Since we do not know exactly when they will stop being available, we recommend that you consult them daily to be able to use them before they expire and thus expand our collection of diamonds and others for this battle royale, which is among the most successful. So that you can find them in a clear and orderly way, below we leave you with all the reward codes for this Monday, April 12, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem these codes.
Free Fire: April 12 Reward Codes
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ
5G9G-CY97-UUD
67G8-VDLF-THUJ
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
Z1KS-1ET6-43S1
X90B-1SD6-WSFW
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
REYJ-C69-2CEWL
SPEH-GSOL-DTUE
CONG-RATZ-2MIL
S7EA-7G2U-CW94
LL7V-DMX3-63YK
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
7ZG4-88RU-DDWV
Other Reward Codes in Free Fire for April
REYJ-C69-2CEWL – Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, Incubator voucher
SARG-886A-V5GR – Egg and “Ghost Bear” Day Banner
FFES-PORT-S3MU – Shirou and Kelly Bobblehead, Mr Shark Backpack, “Spikey Spine” Surfboard
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN – Head Hunting Parachute
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2 – “Animals” Weapon Loot Chest
FFBC-LY4L-NC4B – “Cosmic Bounty Hunter” Weapon Loot Chest
FFBC-C4QW-KLL9 – Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Chest
9GJT-66GN-DCLN – Weapon Loot Chest with 4x “Elusive Clown” MP40
5G9G-CY97-UUD4 – Weapon Loot Chest with 1x Rebel Academy
FF6M-1L8S-QAUY – Diamonds
FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ – Justice Fighter & Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT – Diamond Royale
SPEH-GSOL-DTUE – 50,000 Diamonds
YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ – Free Pet
FRES-NILM-FAST – Free Character: DJ Alok
SD19-RKJ1-75GR – Skin for Dragon AK
SDKL-UHG7-GYT9 – “Titanium Scar” Weapon Skins
FTT7-LMDP-FUBE – Skin
FBSH-ARE1-0RBU – Paloma Character
CONG-RATZ-2MIL – Elite Pass