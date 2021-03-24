Free Fire: Free Reward Codes of March 24, 2021

We offer you all the Free Fire codes for this Wednesday, March 24, 2021. By redeeming them you will receive rewards; we tell you how to do it.
Garena’s battle royale continues to raze. Free Fire, available for iOS and Android mobile devices, gives us a high-voltage multiplayer experience, where survival is everything. After all, only one can remain standing. Like every day, the developer has distributed new free download codes, which allow us to redeem them to obtain some daily rewards. Below we offer you the free codes of March 24, 2021, as well as an explanation of how to redeem them to obtain juicy rewards.
Free Fire codes for today, March 24, 2021
FFTI-LM65-9NZB
SPEH-GKWH-GSW9
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
E7SK-E1R6-31H1
5G9G-CY97-UUD4
SPEH-FABF-9HSD
FBSH-ARE1-0RBU5
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
FFES-PORT-S3MU
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
LL7V-DMX3-63YK
QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?
Redeem the codes is very simple, so it will only take a few minutes. Once the process is complete, you can claim your rewards just by starting the game from your personal account. It should be noted that all these changes are linked to the Garena Free Fire ID.
To get started, click this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site.
Now, log in with Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.
Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (be sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm.
When the code you have selected has been confirmed, just wait until they are reflected in your account.
After receiving the confirmation message, it takes about half an hour, depending on the status of the servers. Codes can only be redeemed within 24 hours of posting, so it’s important to act quickly if you want to get the rewards.
Free Fire is a free-to-play title, which means that everyone can enjoy it without paying for the game. Of course, as in all products of this style, different micropayments are offered. You can download it on iOS and Android mobiles.