Free Fire: Free Reward Codes of March 24, 2021

We offer you all the Free Fire codes for this Wednesday, March 24, 2021. By redeeming them you will receive rewards; we tell you how to do it.

Garena’s battle royale continues to raze. Free Fire, available for iOS and Android mobile devices, gives us a high-voltage multiplayer experience, where survival is everything. After all, only one can remain standing. Like every day, the developer has distributed new free download codes, which allow us to redeem them to obtain some daily rewards. Below we offer you the free codes of March 24, 2021, as well as an explanation of how to redeem them to obtain juicy rewards.

Free Fire codes for today, March 24, 2021

FFTI-LM65-9NZB

SPEH-GKWH-GSW9

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

E7SK-E1R6-31H1

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

SPEH-FABF-9HSD

FBSH-ARE1-0RBU5

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

FFES-PORT-S3MU

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

Redeem the codes is very simple, so it will only take a few minutes. Once the process is complete, you can claim your rewards just by starting the game from your personal account. It should be noted that all these changes are linked to the Garena Free Fire ID.

To get started, click this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site.

Now, log in with Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.

Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (be sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm.

When the code you have selected has been confirmed, just wait until they are reflected in your account.

After receiving the confirmation message, it takes about half an hour, depending on the status of the servers. Codes can only be redeemed within 24 hours of posting, so it’s important to act quickly if you want to get the rewards.

Free Fire is a free-to-play title, which means that everyone can enjoy it without paying for the game. Of course, as in all products of this style, different micropayments are offered. You can download it on iOS and Android mobiles.