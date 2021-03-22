Free Fire: Free Reward Codes of March 21, 2021

We collect the totally free reward codes for this March 21, 2021 to get new items in this Battle Royale for iOS and Android.

Free Fire continues with its March of daily giveaways. As you already know, the game for iOS and Android allows you to redeem daily codes with varied rewards every 24 hours, in such a way that this March 21, 2021 has new codes to download, as happened last Friday and that we collect in this news. It is important to bear in mind that these types of codes are totally surprise, so we cannot know what they offer us until we introduce them and we test them. Of course, they are ideal to be able to expand the collection of diamonds and other essential objects to be able to advance and progress in the game. Do not miss them.

Currently Free Fire is a free Battle Royale for iOS and Android that is having great success in Latin America and the rest of the world. It has collaborations of all kinds, the most famous was that of Ronaldo, and it allows you to play totally frantic games in an agile and dynamic way thanks to his proposal. For this reason it is important to download the reward codes. So here we leave you today.

Free Fire: March 21 Reward Codes

W8TQAOJBH964

W8TQAXZB4BXZ

FFGAMESCELEB

TBOOYAHAGS18

PNVNZ6UKNWSH

VIVACHILEE18

VIVAMEXICO18

CONGRATZ2MIL

50WJ5FCTYHB5

It is important to remember that these codes are only valid for the next 24 hours, and therefore if you are too late to change them, you will get a message saying that the code has expired or is not valid. To redeem the codes in question you have to go to this link and log in to then be able to enter them and get the rewards, which, as we have already mentioned, are unknown until they are redeemed.

Free Fire is a game that has all kinds of missions and challenges to carry out. Without going any further, this March 21 was the FFL Daily challenge with several rewards if it was possible to carry out the missions that the game marked.