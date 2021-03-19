Free Fire: Free Reward Codes of March 19, 2021

We collect the free reward codes for Free Fire from March 19, 2021 to get items in this Battle Royale for iOS and Android.

Free Fire continues to receive promotions in the form of daily codes to redeem and get various varied rewards with them. Therefore, after showing you the codes that worked yesterday, this March 19, 2021 we also collect the codes that have been prepared for this cold Friday in March. Remind you that the codes are offered without explaining what they give us until we exchange them, so we very clearly recommend that they be tested on a daily basis in order to expand the collection of diamonds and other essential objects in order to continue advancing in the qualification.

Free Fire is one of the most successful battle royale currently available for iOS and Android, a game that has the promotion and the figure of Cristiano Ronaldo and that allows us to enjoy totally crazy games with friends or strangers. Therefore, without further delay, we pass you the list of reward codes for this Friday, March 19, 2021. They are as follows.

Free Fire: March 19 Reward Codes

BMTM-P22W-3OZ7

G8WQ-QVLM-JSBN

ME58-66OG-LPQZ

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

CMZA-KU72-DLRU

FFIM-CKQN-2N1B

UEHM-P9L2-2B3J

FF67RT4YS21D

Remember that until today we have different events and challenges on the weekly agenda. As we explained previously, on Friday March 19 there will be a frantic reload with weapons, stickers and more, as well as a mysterious collaboration object. Not only that, but during the remainder of March we will also have the FFL Daily Challenge, which will allow us to complete various missions in exchange for winning new weapons. This can be enjoyed on March 21, so you already know: on Sunday it will be time to get down to work to get all the possible rewards.