Free Fire: free reward codes from March 18, 2021

We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on March 18, 2021 to get items in this BR for iOS and Android.

Garena continues with its promotion of offering daily codes in Free Fire to redeem and obtain various rewards. They do not usually indicate what it is until we test them, so we strongly recommend doing it daily to be able to expand our collection with diamonds and other essential items to progress in this battle royale, which is already among the most successful currently. Without further ado, then we leave you with all the reward codes for this Thursday, March 18, as we did yesterday, in addition to sharing a list with all the codes that we have been able to find previously.

Free Fire: March 18 Reward Codes

SPEHGHMEAD6Z

SPEHGYKWC9FD

SPEHG5ARXT4K

SPEHG3PPSGG6

SPEHGSN285DG

SPEHGGGX5FPV

SPEHG9VXGEDD

SPEHGWBNMTPR

SPEHGMDVUDJR

Other reward codes in Free Fire

Some of the codes that we leave you below will no longer be available, but since it is a long list that has been built over several weeks, the most effective thing is that you check by hand which are the ones that are still active.