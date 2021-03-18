Free Fire: free reward codes from March 18, 2021

We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on March 18, 2021 to get items in this BR for iOS and Android.
Garena continues with its promotion of offering daily codes in Free Fire to redeem and obtain various rewards. They do not usually indicate what it is until we test them, so we strongly recommend doing it daily to be able to expand our collection with diamonds and other essential items to progress in this battle royale, which is already among the most successful currently. Without further ado, then we leave you with all the reward codes for this Thursday, March 18, as we did yesterday, in addition to sharing a list with all the codes that we have been able to find previously.
Free Fire: March 18 Reward Codes
- SPEHGHMEAD6Z
- SPEHGYKWC9FD
- SPEHG5ARXT4K
- SPEHG3PPSGG6
- SPEHGSN285DG
- SPEHGGGX5FPV
- SPEHG9VXGEDD
- SPEHGWBNMTPR
- SPEHGMDVUDJR
Other reward codes in Free Fire
Some of the codes that we leave you below will no longer be available, but since it is a long list that has been built over several weeks, the most effective thing is that you check by hand which are the ones that are still active.
- CMZAKU72DLRU
- ME5866OGLPQZ
- FFIMCKQN2N1B
- BMTMP22W3OZ7
- UEHMP9L22B3J
- G8WQQVLMJSBN
- QUZ5MJPPY92E
- FFIM-QPL4-MV9K
- FFIM-W1IC-LL8U
- FFIM-KM0D-OC4R
- UEHM-P9L2-2B3J
- LL7VDMX363YK
- Y7PS 1HR6 23H4
- E7SK E1R6 31H1
- Y7KS 1ER6 23H1
- G4D1 126E 4D5S
- Y76S 1LR6 56L1
- T4W4 1S62 W564
- X90B 1SD6 WSFW
- 67G8VDLFTHUJ
- SZ2L XKAW RQFD
- PEM3 7PSM 4IYC
- BOOY WL3A T94W
- BOOY Y6XL 6QYR
- BOOY K4Y9 SGLM
- BOOY UYWJ SDHF
- BOOY XP7A 5UNJ
- BOOY NDXU 2CEM
- BOOY AVML ZJ7N
- MB3D J5QE VMDF
- SA4G 6OM7 85KM
- R4VT P3FP J6TA
- TPFU 7QHX G1EC
- 86ZJ ZPV6 HKLV
- 5LJY 5R28 W6SJ
- UWXQ Y2XV SEXT
- 8G2YJS3TWKUB
- FFTILM659NZB
- 5G9GCY97UUD4
- 7ZG488RUDDWV
- UGAXG6SWLZSK
- FBSH-ARE1-0RBU5