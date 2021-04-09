Free Fire: Free Reward Codes for Today, April 9, 2021

Free Fire: These are the reward codes available to download for free on April 9, 2021 and increase our inventory without problems.Free Fire is a phenomenon within free mobile games. Ganera’s title is a battle royale that gives us the possibility to enjoy quick 10-minute games on iOS and Android with events, challenges and much more. For a few weeks, in addition, we can redeem a series of daily codes to get items and rewards of various kinds. Simply, every day we have to insert the codes that are published as happened yesterday, April 8 and as happens today, we already have a list of codes available.

As usual, at Meristation we collect the codes that you can redeem today, remembering that they expire in 24 hours, so you cannot let them escape. Remember that to get them you have to use the official website of the game and that we cannot tell you what the codes offer because the company does not provide what they give us until we exchange them. So go inserting each of them and good luck with the rewards.

Free Fire: Free Reward Codes from April 9, 2021

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

5G9G-CY97-UUD

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

SARG-886A-V5GR

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

FF65-HAZ8-KG8H

FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

67G8-VDLF-THUJ

S7EA-7G2U-CW94

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

FFTI-LM65-9NZB

Other reward codes for Free Fire for today April 9, 2021

SARG-886A-V5GR – Phantom Bear Loot Box

FFES-PORT-S3MU – Backpack, helmet and surfboard

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN – Head hunter parachute

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2 – Animal Weapon Loot Box

FFBC-LY4L-NC4B – Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon

FFBC-C4QW-KLL9 – Rebellion Weapons Loot Box

9GJT-66GN-DCLN 4x MP40 – Clown Weapon Loot Box

5G9G-CY97-UUD4 1x – Loot Box: Rebel Academy Weapons

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY – Free Fire Diamonds

FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ – Loot Box: Justice Fighter and Weapon of Rebellion

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT – Real Diamond Codes

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE – 50,000 diamond codes

YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ – Free Pet

FRES-NILM-FASTDJ – Free Alok

SD19-RKJ1-75GR – Free AK Dragon Suit

SDKL-UHG7-GYT9 – Titan Scar weapon skin

FTT7-LMDP-FUBE – suit

FBSH-ARE1-0RBU – Paloma character

CONG-RATZ-2MIL – Elite Pass & Free Top Up