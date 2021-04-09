Free Fire: Free Reward Codes for Today, April 9, 2021

Free Fire: These are the reward codes available to download for free on April 9, 2021 and increase our inventory without problems.Free Fire is a phenomenon within free mobile games. Ganera’s title is a battle royale that gives us the possibility to enjoy quick 10-minute games on iOS and Android with events, challenges and much more. For a few weeks, in addition, we can redeem a series of daily codes to get items and rewards of various kinds. Simply, every day we have to insert the codes that are published as happened yesterday, April 8 and as happens today, we already have a list of codes available.
As usual, at Meristation we collect the codes that you can redeem today, remembering that they expire in 24 hours, so you cannot let them escape. Remember that to get them you have to use the official website of the game and that we cannot tell you what the codes offer because the company does not provide what they give us until we exchange them. So go inserting each of them and good luck with the rewards.
Free Fire: Free Reward Codes from April 9, 2021
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ
5G9G-CY97-UUD
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
SARG-886A-V5GR
7ZG4-88RU-DDWV
FF65-HAZ8-KG8H
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
67G8-VDLF-THUJ
S7EA-7G2U-CW94
LL7V-DMX3-63YK
FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
FFTI-LM65-9NZB
Other reward codes for Free Fire for today April 9, 2021
SARG-886A-V5GR – Phantom Bear Loot Box
FFES-PORT-S3MU – Backpack, helmet and surfboard
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN – Head hunter parachute
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2 – Animal Weapon Loot Box
FFBC-LY4L-NC4B – Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon
FFBC-C4QW-KLL9 – Rebellion Weapons Loot Box
9GJT-66GN-DCLN 4x MP40 – Clown Weapon Loot Box
5G9G-CY97-UUD4 1x – Loot Box: Rebel Academy Weapons
FF6M-1L8S-QAUY – Free Fire Diamonds
FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ – Loot Box: Justice Fighter and Weapon of Rebellion
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT – Real Diamond Codes
SPEH-GSOL-DTUE – 50,000 diamond codes
YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ – Free Pet
FRES-NILM-FASTDJ – Free Alok
SD19-RKJ1-75GR – Free AK Dragon Suit
SDKL-UHG7-GYT9 – Titan Scar weapon skin
FTT7-LMDP-FUBE – suit
FBSH-ARE1-0RBU – Paloma character
CONG-RATZ-2MIL – Elite Pass & Free Top Up