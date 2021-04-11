Free Fire: Free Reward Codes for Today, April 11, 2021

Free Fire: We bring you the free reward codes of April 11 for Free Fire, Garena’s successful battle royale for PC and mobile phones with iOS and Android.

One more day, we collect the free Free Fire codes. Garena’s game is a mobile and PC battle royale that has been causing a sensation for months. In it, up to 50 players can fight in 10-minute battles, and the Free to Play model —with microtransactions— makes it accessible to countless users. Of course, not only is it free to download and play, it is also a series of rewards (suits, weapons, diamonds …) that can be exchanged every day if you have the corresponding codes. Of course, over time they expire, so you should use them as soon as possible. Without further ado, here we leave you.

Free Fire: códigos de recompensa gratis del 11 de abril de 2021

REYJ-C69-2CEWL

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

CONG-RATZ-2MIL

S7EA-7G2U-CW94

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

5G9G-CY97-UUD

67G8-VDLF-THUJ

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

SARG-886A-V5GR

FF65-HAZ8-KG8H

FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

FFIC-DCTS-L5FTFFTI-LM65-9NZB

Other reward codes for Free Fire for today April 11, 2021

REYJ-C69-2CEWL – Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, Incubator voucher

SARG-886A-V5GR – Egg Day Banner, Phantom Bear Bundle

FFES-PORT-S3MU – Shirou Bobblehead, Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine Surfboard

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN – Head Hunting Parachute

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2 – Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFBC-LY4L-NC4B – Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

FFBC-C4QW-KLL9 – Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

9GJT-66GN-DCLN – 4x MP40 Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

5G9G-CY97-UUD4 – 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY – Free Fire Diamonds

FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ – Justice Fighter & Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT – Diamond Royale Voucher

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE – 50,000 Diamonds Code

YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ – Free Pet

FRES-NILM-FAST – Free DJ Alok Character

SD19-RKJ1-75GR – Free Dragon AK Skin

SDKL-UHG7-GYT9 – Titian Scar Gun Skins

FTT7-LMDP-FUBE – Outfit

FBSH-ARE1-0RBU – Paloma Character

CONG-RATZ-2MIL – Elite Pass & Free Top Up