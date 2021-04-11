Free Fire: Free Reward Codes for Today, April 11, 2021

Free Fire: We bring you the free reward codes of April 11 for Free Fire, Garena’s successful battle royale for PC and mobile phones with iOS and Android.
One more day, we collect the free Free Fire codes. Garena’s game is a mobile and PC battle royale that has been causing a sensation for months. In it, up to 50 players can fight in 10-minute battles, and the Free to Play model —with microtransactions— makes it accessible to countless users. Of course, not only is it free to download and play, it is also a series of rewards (suits, weapons, diamonds …) that can be exchanged every day if you have the corresponding codes. Of course, over time they expire, so you should use them as soon as possible. Without further ado, here we leave you.
REYJ-C69-2CEWL
SPEH-GSOL-DTUE
CONG-RATZ-2MIL
S7EA-7G2U-CW94
LL7V-DMX3-63YK
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
7ZG4-88RU-DDWV
5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ
5G9G-CY97-UUD
67G8-VDLF-THUJ
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
SARG-886A-V5GR
FF65-HAZ8-KG8H
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
FFIC-DCTS-L5FTFFTI-LM65-9NZB
Other reward codes for Free Fire for today April 11, 2021
REYJ-C69-2CEWL – Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, Incubator voucher
SARG-886A-V5GR – Egg Day Banner, Phantom Bear Bundle
FFES-PORT-S3MU – Shirou Bobblehead, Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine Surfboard
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN – Head Hunting Parachute
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2 – Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFBC-LY4L-NC4B – Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
FFBC-C4QW-KLL9 – Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
9GJT-66GN-DCLN – 4x MP40 Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
5G9G-CY97-UUD4 – 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
FF6M-1L8S-QAUY – Free Fire Diamonds
FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ – Justice Fighter & Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT – Diamond Royale Voucher
SPEH-GSOL-DTUE – 50,000 Diamonds Code
YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ – Free Pet
FRES-NILM-FAST – Free DJ Alok Character
SD19-RKJ1-75GR – Free Dragon AK Skin
SDKL-UHG7-GYT9 – Titian Scar Gun Skins
FTT7-LMDP-FUBE – Outfit
FBSH-ARE1-0RBU – Paloma Character
CONG-RATZ-2MIL – Elite Pass & Free Top Up