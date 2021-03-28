Free Fire: free codes for today, March 28, 2021

We give you access to the free reward codes of March 28, 2021 of Free Fire, the successful battle royale for devices with iOS and Android.

New day, new ration of codes for Free Fire. The battle royale for mobiles created by Garena is one of the great phenomena of the moment, a massive multiplayer (up to 50 simultaneous) Free to Play with microtransactions, but in which users can also access extra content for free every day if they redeem codes like the ones we will leave you below these lines. With them you can get the most varied items, from weapons to costumes, perhaps even diamonds. Although nothing is guaranteed and discovering what he plays each day is also part of the fun.

Remember, also, that you must redeem them between today and tomorrow, since they have a limited period of use and then new codes will come out.

Free Fire: March 28 Reward Codes

4M2Z-VXNL-JTHP

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2

RXF2-EQ8B-UHJ7

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

67G8-VDLF-THUJ

S7EA-7G2U-CW94

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

FFTI-LM65-9NZB

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

FFES-PORT-S3MU

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

How to redeem Free Fire codes

With the codes already in hand, the next step is to redeem them. If it is not your first time, surely you already know how, but for those who may have any doubts, here is a simple tutorial on how to do it:

First, you have to click this link and access the game’s website. With it we leave you directly on the Rewards Exchange Site.

Once inside, you have to log in with the account you have associated with the game. It can be from Facebook, VK, Google, Huwaei, Apple or Twitter.

With your user profile already recognized, the text boxes with the codes appear. There, naturally, you introduce the twelve characters of each one of them, being careful not to put any wrong.

Once each code is confirmed, you will have to wait a bit (about half an hour) for the item or improvement corresponding to each one to be reflected in your account.

If you take advantage and put all of them at once, they will surely start to appear as soon as you return to play. From there, it’s up to you to get out there and survive among the other players. Good luck!