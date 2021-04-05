Free Fire: free codes for today, April 4, 2021

We bring you the free reward codes for April 4 for Free Fire, Garena’s successful battle royale for mobile phones with iOS and Android.

Sunday! For many, a day of rest. For others, the ideal moment in which to take the mobile and play several games in Free Fire, Garena’s popular battle royale for iOS and Android. This multiplayer shooter is free to download and use (Free to Play), although, naturally, it includes microtransactions to purchase extra content. But be careful, with the daily codes you can also benefit from skins, weapons or other advantages without spending money. You just have to redeem the codes that we leave below and … well, that. There is no fine print. No cheat, no cardboard. So introduce them today and benefit from them, since after a while they will no longer be available.

Codes of April 3 (in case you have not redeemed them and you still arrive on time)

Free Fire: April 4 Reward Codes

FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

SARG-886A-V5GR

67G8-VDLF-THUJ

S7EA-7G2U-CW94

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

SARG-886A-V5GR

4M2Z-VXNL-JTHP

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ

WXWY-SJTP-BMB5

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFBC-2T35-EPWZ

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

FFBC-LAK9-KYGM

FFBC-ZD9R-DP44

XFHG-6E93-SADY

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

FFES-PORT-S3MU

FFBC-AC83-6MAC

G8WQ-QVLM-JSBN

FFBC-LP5S-98AW

FFBC-LY4L-NC4B

86ZJ-ZPV6-HKLV

FFBC-JVGJ-J6VP

V8R9-H22K-H3JB

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2

7LE4-KVYC-YNLY

RXF2-EQ8B-UHJ7

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

EW52-9ALD-LWWS

TNWD-TUV9-2P22

9GJT-66GN-DCLN

FFBC-C4QW-KLL9

NVVX-4TSQ-J38F