Free Fire: free codes for today, April 4, 2021

We bring you the free reward codes for April 4 for Free Fire, Garena’s successful battle royale for mobile phones with iOS and Android.
Sunday! For many, a day of rest. For others, the ideal moment in which to take the mobile and play several games in Free Fire, Garena’s popular battle royale for iOS and Android. This multiplayer shooter is free to download and use (Free to Play), although, naturally, it includes microtransactions to purchase extra content. But be careful, with the daily codes you can also benefit from skins, weapons or other advantages without spending money. You just have to redeem the codes that we leave below and … well, that. There is no fine print. No cheat, no cardboard. So introduce them today and benefit from them, since after a while they will no longer be available.
Codes of April 3 (in case you have not redeemed them and you still arrive on time)
Free Fire: April 4 Reward Codes
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
SARG-886A-V5GR
67G8-VDLF-THUJ
S7EA-7G2U-CW94
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
4M2Z-VXNL-JTHP
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ
WXWY-SJTP-BMB5
487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
FFBC-2T35-EPWZ
HXVD-EU6E-PW5X
5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ
FFBC-LAK9-KYGM
FFBC-ZD9R-DP44
XFHG-6E93-SADY
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
FFES-PORT-S3MU
FFBC-AC83-6MAC
G8WQ-QVLM-JSBN
FFBC-LP5S-98AW
FFBC-LY4L-NC4B
86ZJ-ZPV6-HKLV
FFBC-JVGJ-J6VP
V8R9-H22K-H3JB
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2
7LE4-KVYC-YNLY
RXF2-EQ8B-UHJ7
7ZG4-88RU-DDWV
EW52-9ALD-LWWS
TNWD-TUV9-2P22
9GJT-66GN-DCLN
FFBC-C4QW-KLL9
NVVX-4TSQ-J38F