Free Fire: free codes for today, April 2, 2021

We collected the free reward codes from April 2 for Free Fire, Garena’s successful battle royale for iOS and Android devices.
The fight continues and the shortest way – or the most stylish – to victory in Free Fire can go through the free reward codes that Garena allows us to redeem every day in his battle royale for mobile phones. This successful Free to Play multiplayer shooter allows up to fifty users in each game, so any advantage we can get (machine guns, rifles, diamonds, etc.) can give us that extra push necessary to succeed. Of course, only after exchanging them will you discover what each one gives away: the mystery is part of the grace. Remember also that the codes have a limited period of use, since new ones will be released tomorrow.
Codes from April 1 (in case you arrive in time to redeem them)
Free Fire: April 2 Reward Codes
SARG-886A-V5GR
QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X
487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
HXVD-EU6E-PW5X
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
5G9G-CY97-UUD4