Free Fire: free codes for today, April 2, 2021

We collected the free reward codes from April 2 for Free Fire, Garena’s successful battle royale for iOS and Android devices.

The fight continues and the shortest way – or the most stylish – to victory in Free Fire can go through the free reward codes that Garena allows us to redeem every day in his battle royale for mobile phones. This successful Free to Play multiplayer shooter allows up to fifty users in each game, so any advantage we can get (machine guns, rifles, diamonds, etc.) can give us that extra push necessary to succeed. Of course, only after exchanging them will you discover what each one gives away: the mystery is part of the grace. Remember also that the codes have a limited period of use, since new ones will be released tomorrow.

Codes from April 1 (in case you arrive in time to redeem them)

Free Fire: April 2 Reward Codes

SARG-886A-V5GR

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4