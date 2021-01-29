Free Fire: First Update 2021 Date Announced

Garena’s title will receive news very soon, as confirmed by the study in an update on its social networks. Garena has confirmed the date of the next update for Free Fire, the free-to-play title for Android and iOS devices.

The Asian company has confirmed it through social networks, where it has published an image in which the final launch date appears. It will be from February 4 when players can access all the new content that they are preparing.

The details about the news have not transpired, although as usual, Garena usually adjusts some playable aspects, while adding features and other improvements. At the moment we will have to wait for the developer to offer its roadmap. Taking into account the proximity of the date it will be sooner rather than later.

Free Fire’s weekly schedule

In MeriStation we publish the different events that will take place in the game through our agenda, which traces the calendar from January 28 to February 2. During these days, Free Fire has joined forces with the anime One Punch Man, so Saitama Genos and other characters debut in this hectic battle royale. Skins and other rewards are introduced, as well as the news of the Elite Pass.

Although the trial period of the One Punch Man event has now come to an end, Garena has promised that he will return soon, so that those who have not had the opportunity to enter will be able to do so in the future. However, Garena has not specified when exactly we can do it.

The Elite Pass for season 33 of Free Fire is called Folklore Fuji and will run throughout the month of February. The Yakuza Demon Packs are confirmed to be available for male characters, while Sakura Yakuza will take over for female characters. All who book the pass will receive a Folklore Fuji surfboard.