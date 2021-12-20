Free Fire: Enjoy The Music Video Of J Balvin. When Does The Collaboration Start?

Free Fire: The musician will fully enter this battle royale universe with a new musical theme, skins and more news for the game. There seem to be no limits to Free Fire, the hit free-to-play game designed for iOS and Android mobile devices. The title developed by Garena is the battle royale that is sweeping today, a production that will try to attract more Latin audiences thanks to his collaboration with J Balvin, who will reach the world of video games. Players will be able to enjoy unique skins and objects “that will represent the Latin public” from the perspective of this musician and producer.

You can listen to the hit Todo Se Vale by J Balvin in collaboration with Free Fire just above these lines. This song, which has exceeded half a million views on YouTube in a few days, introduces an animation in which the artist lands in Bermuda, from Free Fire, to interpret the musical theme.

When does J Balvin arrive at Free Fire?

In a press release, Garena has reported that the collaboration will be launched as of January 1, 2022. From the moment it starts, users will have at their disposal “a complete collection of cosmetics and inspired items in J Balvin ”, objects that have not yet been detailed. However, the developers anticipate that they will reveal all the content in the coming days, so we won’t have to wait too long.

Free Fire prepares for the winter stage with the New Era campaign, already available since last December 17. The story takes place on the new Alps map, a place covered in a thick layer of snow and ice. Wolfrahh, Mr. Waggor and Misha are on a mission that requires the recovery of the energy core, which will serve to make Alps habitable again. However, a group of villains manage to get hold of it first, so our heroes will have to do everything possible to survive and recover the artifact.