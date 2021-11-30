Free Fire: Discover The Battle Royale’s Official Shopee Store

Free Fire: In this second half of 2021, Shopee Brasil announced an unprecedented partnership with more than 30 major brands in the national market, making official items available in its catalog and conditions with differentiated prices for registered customers in e-commerce. In addition to including more than 15,000 merchandise from companies such as Nivea, Nestlé, Faber-Castell, Philips, Huawei, Black&Decker and others, the platform also has themed products for gamers, such as those displayed on the Free Fire page.

Free Fire and Shopee

Officially released for Android and iOS on December 4, 2017, Free Fire has become one of the most loved games of recent years, both for bringing accessibility to undemanding equipment and for ensuring a complete system of playability in portable mode, with the possibility to play online with friends and people from all over the world. In a short time, the title was taken to the competitive eSports scene and gained even more prominence, registering 80 million registered player accounts by May 2020.

The growing popularity of the battle royale encouraged the industry, in particular the game’s publisher, Garena, to allow the market to launch branded products and campaigns. Thus, various accessories, clothing, equipment and utilities became available on the market and today are mainly occupying digital retail.

To further boost the brand’s sales and bring a catalog full of options for fans, Shoppe launched the official Free Fire page in partnership with Garena. In it, you can find items such as data cables and chargers, key chains and pendants, slippers, clothes, collectible dolls, pillows, stickers, backpacks and much more, all under special purchase conditions at the store that guarantee free shipping, offers of up to 50% and installment payment with all the security and guarantee, in addition to a reward system that results in more discounts to be redeemed on future purchases.