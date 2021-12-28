Free Fire Confirms The Release Date of Alps

Free Fire: Alps is the new free map that will come to Free Fire on January 1, 2022. You will receive exclusive rewards during the first days. Free Fire will celebrate the new year with the arrival of its next battle royale map. From January 1, you will be able to explore the Alps, an island in the southern hemisphere where “the Elite Team fought hard against the villains Mr. Red and Yeti to recover the energy core and end the winter on the island.”

This is Alps, the new Free Fire map

Alpes is made up of five locations of interest: Viewpoint, Station, Pier, Mouth and Fusion. “The central building takes most of the area, although we can also take advantage of various containers located on the platforms,” ​​they reveal in a press release. “Whether you are on the platforms or in the central station itself, the upper walkway is the point to master if you want to be in control. However, there is no totally safe zone and the players will have to be vigilant at all times to avoid being shot.

Meanwhile, Fusion proposes “a central building surrounded by buildings that serve as support.” “It is a layered structure that makes it impossible to approach the entrance of the central building from the surroundings without being detected.”

Starting today, December 28, you can take a look at the map as part of an immersive 360º experience. From within the game you can take out your mobile phone and use the gyroscope to navigate through it. To enter you must go to the New Era area of ​​the main menu. Your first visit will begin in the Alpes building.

Disembarking on the first day will give you some exclusive benefits. If you log in on the same January 1, you will receive the Yeti pet. Survivors of matches can earn up to 100 Magic Cube Shards by participating in various encounters. These coins will be disposable in the Magic Cube Exchange Shop.