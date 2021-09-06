Free Fire Codes September 6, 2021; All Free Rewards

We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on September 6, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android. Already immersed in the month of September, in Free Fire we continue to receive new batches of daily reward codes Free to get items like diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and much more. Here we leave you with the daily list, which includes the rewards for this Monday, September 6, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them.
It should also be remembered that you have several pieces available in which we explain details of Free Fire such as how to get memory fragments (to level up our character for free), the V of verified for our profile or a detailed list with codes of flags to personalize our name.
Free Fire: September 6 Reward Codes
HZX8SUTD33VN – Swallowtail Weapon Loot Box
84J9-EYTY-FSMV – 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box
2BEM-BE4T-XU4P – 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Box
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET – Game Streamer Weapon Loot Box
Z63G-WUBM-E7GH – Evil Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Box
LH3D-HG87-XU5U – Pumpkin Land Parachute
FF9M-J476-HHXE – Evil Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Box
FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack
JX5N-QCM7-U5CH – 1x M1014 Howl Underground Loot Box
FFMC-F8XL-VNKC – 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Box
FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2 M1014 Underground Loot Boxes
4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Boy Package (7 D)
FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC – 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Box
ECSM-H8ZK-763Q – 1 Diamond Royale voucher
FFPLPQXXENMS – 50 point bonus
FFPLNZUWMALS – 50 point bonus
FFMC2SJLKXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Box
FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain Power Up
C23Q2AGP9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Box
FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box
FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain Power Up
F2AYSAH5CCQH – 1 Arma Royale voucher
5FBKP6U2A6VD – 4 MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Boxes
5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Ticket