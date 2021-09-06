Free Fire Codes September 6, 2021; All Free Rewards

We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on September 6, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android. Already immersed in the month of September, in Free Fire we continue to receive new batches of daily reward codes Free to get items like diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and much more. Here we leave you with the daily list, which includes the rewards for this Monday, September 6, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them.

It should also be remembered that you have several pieces available in which we explain details of Free Fire such as how to get memory fragments (to level up our character for free), the V of verified for our profile or a detailed list with codes of flags to personalize our name.

Free Fire: September 6 Reward Codes

HZX8SUTD33VN – Swallowtail Weapon Loot Box

84J9-EYTY-FSMV – 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box

2BEM-BE4T-XU4P – 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Box

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET – Game Streamer Weapon Loot Box

Z63G-WUBM-E7GH – Evil Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Box

LH3D-HG87-XU5U – Pumpkin Land Parachute

FF9M-J476-HHXE – Evil Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Box

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH – 1x M1014 Howl Underground Loot Box

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC – 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Box

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2 M1014 Underground Loot Boxes

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Boy Package (7 D)

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC – 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Box

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q – 1 Diamond Royale voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS – 50 point bonus

FFPLNZUWMALS – 50 point bonus

FFMC2SJLKXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Box

FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain Power Up

C23Q2AGP9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Box

FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box

FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain Power Up

F2AYSAH5CCQH – 1 Arma Royale voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD – 4 MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Boxes

5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Ticket