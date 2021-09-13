Free Fire Codes September 13, 2021; All Free Rewards

We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on September 13, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android. We leave the heat of summer to welcome autumn little by little. Whatever the time, in Free Fire we continue to receive new daily reward codes to get items as valuable as diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more for free. Here we leave you with today’s list, which includes the rewards for this Monday, September 13, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them.

We remind you that you have several pieces available in which we explain details of Free Fire such as how to get memory fragments (to level up our character for free), the V of verified for our profile or a detailed list with flag codes to personalize our name.

Free Fire: September 13th Reward Codes

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q

EV4S – 2C7M – MA52

WDYM-TRUW-FU34

M5MPQVB-RFGQ

84J9-EYTY-FSMV

2BEM-BE4T-XU4P

4MZJ-669A-XEEU

BQ36-7997-2QVT

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH

VDVC-THUM-TEYK

PR59-EZW4-HSZ9

X59F – 7V69‑87MA

FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault

MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ: 2 Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Boxes

FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault (Indonesia server)

4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box (Europe)

BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box (Europe)

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Howl Underground Loot Box (Europe)

VDVC-THUM-TEYK: 1x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box (Europe)

X59F-7V69-87MA: 1x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box (Europe)

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3 Ancient Weapon Loot (Europe)

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Box (Indonesia)

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentine’s Weapon Loot Box (Singapore)

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Large Loot Box of Loot Weapons (NA / US / SAC)

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2 Boxes of Swallowtail Weapon Loot (Singapore)

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Box (NA / US / SAC)

WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2 Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Boxes, 2 Incubator Coupons and 2 Diamond Royale Coupons (Europe)