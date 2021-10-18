Free Fire Codes October 18, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on October 18, 2021 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. One more Monday, in Free Fire we continue to find several daily free rewards codes that we can redeem on the official Garena page to get diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. For this reason, and as we always do on a daily basis, here we leave you with the codes for this Monday, October 18, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the official Garena website.
Free Fire: October 18 Reward Codes
F10IU-JHGV-CDSE
FWAS-XDCV-BNMK
FC6Y-H3KO-F9UY
FVGB-HJKU-YTRE
FLOI-UYTR-ESXC
VFGV-JMCK-DMHN
F7UI-JHBG-FDFR
FXCV-BNMK-DSXC
FF10-TD3C-CA4R: Spirit of Booyah (Mask) and Special Ops Loot Box
WHAH-XTEN-CKCM: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box.
FTMKYMJEX657: 1x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Box
8NAR-H5K2-T6SP: 2 UMP Cataclysm Weapon Loot Boxes
FFES-P5M1-MVBN: Titanium Weapons Loot Box (Indonesia)
W4GP-FVK2-MR2C: Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Box (NA, US & SAC)
VT2ZXFGPKXK6: Nether Weapon Loot Box
MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Animated Beast Weapon Loot Box
5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Box
87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Box
MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Box
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (Backpack)
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wild Hunter Weapon Loot Box
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentine’s Weapon Loot Box
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Large Loot Box of Loot Weapons
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Box
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Box
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Boxer Champion Weapons Loot Box
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Box
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punisher Weapon Loot Box
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3 Ancient Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5 Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Boxes
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Years Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Box
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Box
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (above) and 1 Star Soul Weapon Loot Box
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3 Diamond Royale coupons