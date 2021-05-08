Free Fire Codes May 8, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on Saturday, May 8, 2021 for this popular battle royale on iOS and Android.Free Fire is one of the titles of the moment on Android and iOS devices, and another day, the game offers a good handful of free rewards for everyone. Daily reward codes for Garena’s battle royale allow you to expand your inventory with all kinds of items. For this reason, we recommend that you consult them daily to be able to use them before they expire and thus increase your collection of diamonds and other objects. Then we leave you all the reward codes for this Saturday, May 8, in addition to the method to redeem them.

On the other hand, we remember that you have available on the web a series of useful pieces of Free Fire such as the method to get memory fragments with which to level up our character for free or the list of flag codes to put in our profiles and customize them to taste.

Free Fire: May 8 Reward Codes

KNRZ-89SX-FG9S

FFES-PORT-SSQA

U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

VNY3-MQWN-KEGU

FF8M-82QK-7C2M

8QW6-TDX2-D8A4

ED22-KT2G-RQDY

U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

VNY3-MQWN-KEGU

8JQT-2WZE-UNKF

C24I-NWB3-YFPD

AN3C-IK5X-SBST

QW0L-SEK9-U86B

7L5Z-3DHO-S8YJ

ME58-66OG-LPQZ

BMTM-P22W-3OZ7