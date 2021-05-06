Free Fire Codes May 6, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you all the free reward codes available for Garena Free Fire today, May 6, 2021. Fatten your inventory with new cosmetics.Free Fire gives us one more day a string of free reward codes. The list that we will offer you below corresponds to those released today, May 6, 2021. After redeeming them you will be able to increase your inventory of cosmetic items without having to go through the box. Wear the best clothes in Garena’s popular free to play battle royale, available on iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire codes for today, May 6

NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK

KLLP-DJHD-DBJD

HDFH-DNBH-NDJL

VFHH-NCBU-SADF

MNHG-OLDU-AXDV

BMNC-EDHC-SENC

KCKD-DXDD-GVGV

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

The process to redeem codes in the game is very simple. Follow the steps under this paragraph and keep in mind that once you do it it will remain linked to your Garena Free Fire ID.

1.To get started, click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site.

2.Now, log in with Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huwaei, Apple or Twitter.

3.Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (be sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm.

4.When the code you have selected has been confirmed, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

When you finish the process you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of 30 minutes: do not despair if you do not see them immediately. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are published, so you have a very small margin to not run out of them.