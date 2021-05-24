Free Fire Codes May 24, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on May 24, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.We are about to say goodbye to the fifth month of the year but the daily reward codes for Free Fire are still active every day. With them we can get rewards for Garena’s battle royale, so we recommend that you consult them and redeem them daily to prevent them from expiring. The rewards can be diamonds, loot boxes, characters, and much more. Then we leave you with all the reward codes for this Monday, May 24, in addition to the method to redeem them.

Free Fire: May 24 Reward Codes

FFME-DFRD-EDJO

FFME-4U5H-KHUD

FFME-EIJW-H3TY

FFME-69TC-SYGD

FFME-KJ82-GUGF

FFME-JHGS-RJOR

FFME-SJDI-UFYS

FFME-DSHG-JP89

FFME-WUEJ-HTFS

FFME-LEJF-NGVG

MUD8T86M49PG

B2QKGZEP2JIY

46H6U453WSPW

4I8Z1IL4U27I

L083PUVC574R