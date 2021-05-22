Free Fire Codes May 22, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: We tell you all the free rewards codes available in Free Fire for today, Saturday May 22, 2021. Expand your inventory at no cost. Free Fire adds up and goes on: one more day, offering a new batch of free rewards codes. The studio responsible for the title, Garena, has published the list of codes that you can redeem today, Saturday, May 22, 2021. With them you will receive different cosmetic items that will allow you to expand your inventory in one of the battle royale of the moment on Android devices and iOS.

Free Fire codes for today, May 22, 2021

FU5O-PKTT-56LP

8JQT-2WZE-UNKF

C24I-NWB3-YFPD

Q1RC-5NPZ-2C2F

66QS-ZD5Z-EMHH

RNTW-4A2T-MCVU

O8Y0-P7BZ-150T

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFBC-2T35-EPWZ

V8R9-H22K-H3JB

9GJT-66GN-DCLN

FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ

FFBC-C4QW-KLL9

NVVX-4TSQ-J38F