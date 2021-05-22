Free Fire Codes May 22, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: We tell you all the free rewards codes available in Free Fire for today, Saturday May 22, 2021. Expand your inventory at no cost. Free Fire adds up and goes on: one more day, offering a new batch of free rewards codes. The studio responsible for the title, Garena, has published the list of codes that you can redeem today, Saturday, May 22, 2021. With them you will receive different cosmetic items that will allow you to expand your inventory in one of the battle royale of the moment on Android devices and iOS.
Free Fire codes for today, May 22, 2021
FU5O-PKTT-56LP
8JQT-2WZE-UNKF
C24I-NWB3-YFPD
Q1RC-5NPZ-2C2F
66QS-ZD5Z-EMHH
RNTW-4A2T-MCVU
O8Y0-P7BZ-150T
487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
FFBC-2T35-EPWZ
V8R9-H22K-H3JB
9GJT-66GN-DCLN
FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ
FFBC-C4QW-KLL9
NVVX-4TSQ-J38F