Free Fire Codes May 17, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We remind you that in MeriStation you have available a few useful pieces of Free Fire, such as the method to get memory fragments with which to level up our character for free or the list of flag codes to put in our profiles and customize them to taste . All this and much more every week.

Free Fire: May 17 Reward Codes

FF8M-82QK-7C2M: Moonwalk Loot Box of Famas
FFES-PORT-SSQA: Unleash and Bobblehead A124 Inhibition Backpack
FF8M82QK7C2M: 1x Moonwalk of Fames Loot Box
HP5D-XHQA-NLB5: 1x Mob Boss Loot Box
245Q-MX2M-XSZN: Reward: Box of your choice
FFES-PORT-SJLC: ​​Ghost Gun Loot Box and Gold Royale Coupon
ED22-KT2G-RQDY: 2 Stray Couple Loot Boxes and 3 Cupid Scar Weapon Loot Boxes
8QW6-TDX2-D8A4: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Box and MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Box
KNRZ-89SX-FG9S: 2x Chron Box
PCNF-5CQB-AJLK: 3x Chrono Box, Wolfrahh Character, 1000 Universal Fragment, Airdrop Spawn Card (30d), Double EXP Card.

