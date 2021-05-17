Free Fire Codes May 17, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We remind you that in MeriStation you have available a few useful pieces of Free Fire, such as the method to get memory fragments with which to level up our character for free or the list of flag codes to put in our profiles and customize them to taste . All this and much more every week.

¡Invasión de Mascotas! 💥🐧 ¿Serás un impostor o un científico? 🤔 Conviértete en una mascota de Free Fire y descubre al impostor en el nuevo modo de juego que tenemos para ti 🤩 Descubre más en este video ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pddFYt8BqU — Free Fire LATAM 🔥 (@freefirelatino) May 16, 2021

Free Fire: May 17 Reward Codes

FF8M-82QK-7C2M: Moonwalk Loot Box of Famas

FFES-PORT-SSQA: Unleash and Bobblehead A124 Inhibition Backpack

FF8M82QK7C2M: 1x Moonwalk of Fames Loot Box

HP5D-XHQA-NLB5: 1x Mob Boss Loot Box

245Q-MX2M-XSZN: Reward: Box of your choice

FFES-PORT-SJLC: ​​Ghost Gun Loot Box and Gold Royale Coupon

ED22-KT2G-RQDY: 2 Stray Couple Loot Boxes and 3 Cupid Scar Weapon Loot Boxes

8QW6-TDX2-D8A4: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Box and MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Box

KNRZ-89SX-FG9S: 2x Chron Box

PCNF-5CQB-AJLK: 3x Chrono Box, Wolfrahh Character, 1000 Universal Fragment, Airdrop Spawn Card (30d), Double EXP Card.