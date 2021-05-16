Free Fire Codes May 16, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you all the free rewards codes for Free Fire today, May 16, 2021. Expand your inventory with new free items. Free Fire gives, one more day, multiple objects for the battle royale in fashion on Android and iOS devices. Today, Sunday May 16, 2021, Garena offers new daily reward codes. We remind you that thanks to them you can get gifts for 24 hours that allow you to increase your inventory and expand your collection of diamonds and other items for Free Fire. Here are all the new codes, plus a simple tutorial to redeem them so you don’t miss out on the rewards.
Free Fire codes for today, May 16
NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK
KLLP-DJHD-DBJD
HDFH-DNBH-NDJL
VFHH-NCBU-SADF
MNHG-OLDU-AXDV
BMNC-EDHC-SENC
KCKD-DXDD-GVGV
5G9G-CY97-UUD4
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
HXVD-EU6E-PW5X
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
5G9G-CY97-UUD4
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
PCNF-5CQB-AJLK
FFFF-DCTS-30FTG
FF30-GSLL-DTUE
FREE-FI30-3FASH