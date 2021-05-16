Free Fire Codes May 16, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you all the free rewards codes for Free Fire today, May 16, 2021. Expand your inventory with new free items. Free Fire gives, one more day, multiple objects for the battle royale in fashion on Android and iOS devices. Today, Sunday May 16, 2021, Garena offers new daily reward codes. We remind you that thanks to them you can get gifts for 24 hours that allow you to increase your inventory and expand your collection of diamonds and other items for Free Fire. Here are all the new codes, plus a simple tutorial to redeem them so you don’t miss out on the rewards.

Free Fire codes for today, May 16

NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK

KLLP-DJHD-DBJD

HDFH-DNBH-NDJL

VFHH-NCBU-SADF

MNHG-OLDU-AXDV

BMNC-EDHC-SENC

KCKD-DXDD-GVGV

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

PCNF-5CQB-AJLK

FFFF-DCTS-30FTG

FF30-GSLL-DTUE

FREE-FI30-3FASH