Free Fire Codes May 10, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on May 10, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.We start a new week in May and the daily reward codes for Free Fire remain active. Thanks to these we can get varied and interesting rewards, yes, for a limited time. For this reason, we recommend that you consult them daily to be able to exchange them before their expiration date and thus increase our collection of diamonds and other objects and accessories. Without further ado, then we leave you with all the reward codes for this Monday, May 10, in addition to remembering once again the method to redeem them.
We also remember that you have available in MeriStation a few useful pieces of Free Fire such as the method to get memory fragments with which to level up our character for free or the list of flag codes to put in our profiles and customize them to taste . Dominate Garena’s battle royale with our help.
Free Fire: May 10 Reward Codes
5KHJ-8U3R-NP42: 1 Box of Beach Loot
FF8M-82QK-7C2M
HDFH-DNBH-NDJL
VFHH-NCBU-SADF
MNHG-OLDU-AXDV
JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO
DJHD-GSDU-EHJP
DJHN-DSBB-BGFR
BMNC-EDHC-SENC
NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK
XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH
KCKD-DXDD-GVGV
JHND-CXSD-DDGF
XFDD-GDFG-BBBB
XKDN-98ND-DMNJ
EDXX-DSZS-SDFG
KLLP-DJHD-DBJD
CDDF-DGCD-FGTD
SSFF-EGBF-BHFG
VDGF-CVBF-DGVD
KILO-LOJH-UYOP
JCDK-CNJE-5RTR
3RXG-5T54-4E3E
VFGV-JMCK-DMHN
FDDF- VVVF-DCDD