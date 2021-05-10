Free Fire Codes May 10, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on May 10, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.We start a new week in May and the daily reward codes for Free Fire remain active. Thanks to these we can get varied and interesting rewards, yes, for a limited time. For this reason, we recommend that you consult them daily to be able to exchange them before their expiration date and thus increase our collection of diamonds and other objects and accessories. Without further ado, then we leave you with all the reward codes for this Monday, May 10, in addition to remembering once again the method to redeem them.

We also remember that you have available in MeriStation a few useful pieces of Free Fire such as the method to get memory fragments with which to level up our character for free or the list of flag codes to put in our profiles and customize them to taste . Dominate Garena’s battle royale with our help.

Free Fire: May 10 Reward Codes

5KHJ-8U3R-NP42: 1 Box of Beach Loot

FF8M-82QK-7C2M

HDFH-DNBH-NDJL

VFHH-NCBU-SADF

MNHG-OLDU-AXDV

JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO

DJHD-GSDU-EHJP

DJHN-DSBB-BGFR

BMNC-EDHC-SENC

NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK

XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH

KCKD-DXDD-GVGV

JHND-CXSD-DDGF

XFDD-GDFG-BBBB

XKDN-98ND-DMNJ

EDXX-DSZS-SDFG

KLLP-DJHD-DBJD

CDDF-DGCD-FGTD

SSFF-EGBF-BHFG

VDGF-CVBF-DGVD

KILO-LOJH-UYOP

JCDK-CNJE-5RTR

3RXG-5T54-4E3E

VFGV-JMCK-DMHN

FDDF- VVVF-DCDD