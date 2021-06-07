Free Fire Codes June 7, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on June 7, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.Summer is approaching the northern hemisphere and it is something that is noticeable in many games with temporary events such as Free Fire, Garena’s battle royale. In June we continue to have daily reward codes available to get various rewards that can be diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more, to give a few examples. Then we leave you with all the reward codes for this Monday, June 7, in addition to the method to redeem them.

Free Fire: June 7th Reward Codes

468D-A6XF-CPDW – Salto de Fe surfboard

ZKC8-ZS35-GU3V – Aquatic Festival 2021 Avatar and Aquatic Festival 2021 banner

FGYT-UIO8-NBVD – Skin Dragon AK

DDFR-TY79P-OUYT – Free Pet

FFGY-BGFD-APQO – Free Fire Diamonds

BBHU-QWPO-87UY – Diamond Royale Coupon

MJTF-AER5-UOP8 – 50,000 diamond codes

SDAW-R56Y-O8UB – DJ Alok Character

NHKJ-U65T-REQW – Titian Mark Gun Holsters

MHOP-6YTR-ZACD – Pigeon Character

BHPO-U678-NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge

ADER-T5BH-KPOU – Suit

FFGT-YUO8-POKH – Vandals and Justice Fighter Rebellion Weapons Loot Box