Free Fire Codes June 28, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on June 28, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android. We are about to say goodbye to the month of June and in Free Fire, Garena’s battle royale, We can still find free daily codes available to redeem various rewards (diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more). We leave them below, in a list that includes the reward codes for this Monday, June 28, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them.

You also have available, in MeriStation, several updated pieces to explain details of Free Fire such as how to get memory fragments (to level up our character for free), the V of verified for our profile or a detailed list with flag codes to personalize our name.

Free Fire: June 28 Reward Codes

XLMM-VSBN-V6YC: 2 Winterlands Weapon Loot Boxes

WOJJ-AFV3-TU5E: UMP Desert Huntress (7-day trial) and “Shimmy” Emote (permanent).

TJ57-OSSD-N5AP: 3 Diamond Royale coupons

R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX: 3 Armas Royale coupons

3IBB-MSL7-AK8G: The Golden Age Package (7D)

W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E: UMP Wild Hunter (7d)

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX: Cupid’s Scar (7d)