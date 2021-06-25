Free Fire Codes June 25, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on June 25, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.We are approaching the end of June and in Free Fire, Garena’s battle royale, we can enjoy summer themed events to fully enjoy this time of year. We also continue to have free daily codes available for various rewards (diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters, and more). Then we leave you with the list that includes these reward codes for this Friday, June 25, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them.

Free Fire: June 25 Reward Codes

R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX: 3 Arma Royale Coupons

3IBB-MSL7-AK8G: The Age of Gold Package (7D)

W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E: UMP Wild Hunter (7d)

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX: Cupid’s Scar (7d)