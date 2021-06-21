Free Fire Codes June 21, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on June 21, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.This June 21, summer officially begins. Therefore, in games like Free Fire, Garena’s battle royale, we can enjoy thematic events. On the other hand, we continue to have daily codes available to get various rewards (diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more). Without further ado, then we leave you with all the reward codes for this Monday, June 21, in addition to the method to redeem them.

We remember that on the web you have available several pieces dedicated to Free Fire to explain details such as how to get memory fragments (to level up our character for free), the V for verified for our profile or a detailed list with flag codes to put ourselves in the name and personalize it as we want.

Free Fire: June 21 Reward Codes

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX: Cupid’s scar (7d)

FFES-PORT-SF2A: Ford Crystal Soul and Bobblehead Backpack

LH3DHG87XU5U: 1 Diamond Royale voucher and 1 Arma Royale voucher

PACJJTUA29UU: 1 Diamond Royale voucher

ZFMUVTLYSLSC: 2x SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Boxes

AWER-TGHB-VCSD: Free Diamond Coupon

ERT5-6Y7U-JHBV: Egg Hunter Loot Box

468DA6XFCPDW: Salto de Fe surfboard

POYR-RVNB-FSLP: weapons of struggle against justice and rebellion of the vandals

ESX2-4ADS-GM4K: Free Dragon AK skin

AJDG-753H-LHS5: Free DJ Alok character

HSCD-SJOH-F47H: skin

BSJS-FSIG-58H3: Tiziano brand pistol skin

HSKS-BSAN-NHA5: 50,000 diamond codes

BAKA-NSBH-SNSN: Free Pet

GJSK-SBHS-6HSH: Free Fire Diamonds

RJ12-0RGS-KAIG: Free Dragon AK Skin

GSKS-BHAJ-68HE: Diamond Royale Coupon

WHSK-O96G-EA25: Pigeon character

NSCS-UOBF-SY7J: Elite pass and free recharge

HSKS-BBEH-3773: Rebellion Weapons Loot Box