Free Fire Codes July 5, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on July 5, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.We are already immersed in the middle of summer and this month of July 2021 has great surprises in store for us. Specifically, in Free Fire, Garena’s battle royale, we can find free daily codes available to get rewards such as diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. We leave you these detailed codes below, in a list that includes the rewards for this Monday, July 5, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them.
You also have several pieces available in which we explain in detail sections of Free Fire such as how to get memory fragments (to level up our character for free), the V of verified for our profile or a detailed list with flag codes for customize our name.
Free Fire codes for today, July 5, 2021
Free Fire: July 5 Reward Codes
FFMC6UR5ZNJQ: Old Fashioned Loot Box
XLMMVSBNV6YC: 2 Winterlands Weapon Chests
JCDK-CNJE-5RTR
3RXG-5T54-4E3E
FDDF- VVVF-DCDD
EDXX-DSZS-SDFG
KLLP-DJHD-DBJD
HDFH-DNBH-NDJL
VFHH-NCBU-SADF
MNHG-OLDU-AXDV
BMNC-EDHC-SENC
KCKD-DXDD-GVGV
JHND-CXSD-DDGF
XFDD-GDFG-BBBB
SSFF-EGBF-BHFG
VDGF-CVBF-DGVD
VFGV-JMCK-DMHN
NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK
XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH
XKDN-98ND-DMNJ
CDDF-DGCD-FGTD
JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO
DJHD-GSDU-EHJP
DJHN-DSBB-BGFR
KILO-LOJH-UYOP