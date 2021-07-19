Free Fire Codes July 19, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on July 19, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.In this month of July in which we are, we can continue to find multiple surprises and special events in Free Fire, Garena’s battle royale. Free daily codes available to get rewards such as diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more await us. We leave them detailed below, in a list that includes the rewards for this Monday, July 19, as well as the method to redeem them.

On the other hand, you also have available multiple pieces dedicated to the game in which we explain details of Free Fire such as how to get memory fragments (to level up our character for free), the V of verified for our profile or a list detailed with flag codes to personalize our name.

Free Fire: July 19 Reward Codes

FFPL-UED9-3XRT – Double Skull Surfboard and Diamond Royale Coupon.

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC – 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Box.

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2x Howl’s M1014 Underground Loot Boxes.

C23Q-2AG-P9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Box.

5FBK-P6U2-A6VD – 4x MP40 – Crazy Rabbit Weapon Loot Box.

5XMJ-PG7R-H49R – 3 incubator tickets.

HZRG-AHAS-5XQY – 2 Diamond Royale coupons, 2 Incubator coupons and 2 Arma Royale coupons.

JDFG BHJK IUYT

B6IY CTNH 4PV3

R9UV PEYJ OXZX

FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC

YXY3 EGTL HGJX

XLMM VSBN V6YC

FFMC 2SJL KXSB

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

