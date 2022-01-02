Free Fire Codes January 2, 2022; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on January 2, 2022 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. We continue to celebrate the arrival of 2022 and Free Fire accompanies us one more day offering new free rewards codes. We already have them for today, January 2, 2022. Redeem them to add many cosmetic items in the popular battle royale. Once you have redeemed them, they will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the free to play title is available on Android and iOS devices.

Free Fire codes for today January 2

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

FBYV TCGD B2EN

F4M5 KCT6 LYHO

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F4B5 NJ6I TY8G

F6F5 TDRF EV4B