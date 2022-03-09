Free Fire Codes For Today March 9, 2022; All Rewards Free

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Garena Free Fire on March 9, 2022 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. Already in the middle of the week, free rewards await us in Garena’s battle royale. This Wednesday the 9th we can find more codes to redeem on the official game page and thus increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters, etc. We leave them here and we remind you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.

Garena Free Fire: March 9 Reward Codes

FA9Q-H6TE-RFGC

JI8B-7V6Y-CT5D

RSWQ-F2G3-YT4E

RFTC-GXIB-ERH5

JTIY-UHJ8-NB7V

BHXD-ET4G-5TBN

BBHUQWPO2021UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

SDAWR88YO21UB – free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian Mark Weapon Skins

MHOP8YTRZACD -Dove Character

MJTFAER8UOP21 – 80,000 diamond codes

BHPOU82021NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Loot Box

DDFR-TY2021-POUYT – Free pet

FFGY-BGFD-APQO – Free Fire Diamonds

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Loot Box

5FBK-P6U2-A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Box

5XMJ-PG7R-H49R – 3 incubator vouchers

FFDR-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land Astronaut and Parachute Pack

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2 Eye of Death Weapon Loot Boxes

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS – 50 Point Bonus

FFPL-NZUW-MALS – 50 Point Bonus

FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2 Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Boxes

FFPL-OWHA-NSMA – Triple Captain Ignition

C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH – 2 Carnival Carnage weapon loot boxes

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Kid Pack (7D)

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2 Flaming Red Weapon Loot Boxes

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q – 1x Diamond Royale voucher

FFMC-LJES-SCR7 – 2x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box

FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain buff

F2AY-SAH5-CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Coupon