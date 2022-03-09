Free Fire Codes For Today March 9, 2022; All Rewards Free

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Garena Free Fire on March 9, 2022 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. Already in the middle of the week, free rewards await us in Garena’s battle royale. This Wednesday the 9th we can find more codes to redeem on the official game page and thus increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters, etc. We leave them here and we remind you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.
Garena Free Fire: March 9 Reward Codes
FA9Q-H6TE-RFGC
JI8B-7V6Y-CT5D
RSWQ-F2G3-YT4E
RFTC-GXIB-ERH5
JTIY-UHJ8-NB7V
BHXD-ET4G-5TBN
BBHUQWPO2021UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
SDAWR88YO21UB – free dj alok character
NHKJU88TREQW – Titian Mark Weapon Skins
MHOP8YTRZACD -Dove Character
MJTFAER8UOP21 – 80,000 diamond codes
BHPOU82021NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge
ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit
JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Loot Box
DDFR-TY2021-POUYT – Free pet
FFGY-BGFD-APQO – Free Fire Diamonds
JX5N-QCM7-U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Loot Box
5FBK-P6U2-A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Box
5XMJ-PG7R-H49R – 3 incubator vouchers
FFDR-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land Astronaut and Parachute Pack
FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2 Eye of Death Weapon Loot Boxes
FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box
FFPL-PQXX-ENMS – 50 Point Bonus
FFPL-NZUW-MALS – 50 Point Bonus
FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2 Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Boxes
FFPL-OWHA-NSMA – Triple Captain Ignition
C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH – 2 Carnival Carnage weapon loot boxes
4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Kid Pack (7D)
FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2 Flaming Red Weapon Loot Boxes
ECSM-H8ZK-763Q – 1x Diamond Royale voucher
FFMC-LJES-SCR7 – 2x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box
FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain buff
F2AY-SAH5-CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Coupon