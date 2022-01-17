Free Fire codes for today January 17, 2022; All Rewards Free

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on January 17, 2022 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. We welcome a new week of January with a new batch of keys for Free Fire that we use to get free rewards. This Monday, January 17, we find more daily codes that we can redeem on the official game page to get diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters, and more. Like every day, here we leave you with the keys, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.
Free Fire: January 17 Reward Codes
FBHJ NFY7 8T63
FTYU 5TGF OSA4
FR2G 3H4E RF6Y
F7T6 YTVH G3BE
FJBC HJNK 4RY7
F5TF 6GTY VGHB
F5E3 R4T5 YHGB
F7T5 4FDS W345
FBNJ IU87 SYEH
FRMT YKUO I8HU
FBYV TCGD B2ES
F4M5 KCT6 LYHO
FVCY XTSR F1VE
F4B5 NJ6I TY8G
F6F5 TDRF EV4B
FFPL-DOUE-FHSI
FFPL-WIED-USNH
SAEW-RT7Y-8HIG
5TG7-6T6R-I7EF
UYGD-HVJD-FERW
BTNY-MHKL-OBV7
C65S-4AEW-DECD
XVGG-TZFS-DCWV
DJSI-9Z76-A5TR
WEF3-4G5B-RTN6
BQ2B-3NRK-TOG9
8V76-C5SR-EDWV
6Y7U-JHBV-CDR6
GW2J-WIE8-F765
TRSF-WEJR-56YG
FBHN-JERU-F76C
6XS5-RFEG-BTHN
FBNI-E7RF-65TS
5TXR-ESDW-EDAN
JMYK-HOIB-8V7C