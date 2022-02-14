Free Fire Codes For Today February 14, 2022; All Rewards Free

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Garena Free Fire on February 14, 2022 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. Today is Valentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day, and at Garena Free Fire we have a gift. We can find several free reward keys available that can be used to get items within the game. This Monday, February 14, we find more codes to redeem on the official game page and thus increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters, etc. Here we leave you with the keys and we remind you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.
Garena Free Fire: February 14 Reward Codes
JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Loot Box
DDFR-TY2021-POUYT – Free pet
FFGY-BGFD-APQO – Free Fire Diamonds
JX5N-QCM7-U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Loot Box
5FBK-P6U2-A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Box
5XMJ-PG7R-H49R – 3 incubator vouchers
FFDR-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land Astronaut and Parachute Pack
FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2 Eye of Death Weapon Loot Boxes
FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box
FFPL-PQXX-ENMS – 50 Point Bonus
FFPL-NZUW-MALS – 50 Point Bonus
FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2 Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Boxes
FFPL-OWHA-NSMA – Triple Captain Ignition
C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH – 2 Carnival Carnage weapon loot boxes
4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Kid Pack (7D)
FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2 Flaming Red Weapon Loot Boxes
ECSM-H8ZK-763Q – 1x Diamond Royale voucher
FFMC-LJES-SCR7 – 2x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box
FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain buff
F2AY-SAH5-CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Coupon