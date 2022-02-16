Free Fire Codes February 16, 2022; All Rewards Free

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Garena Free Fire on February 16, 2022 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. One more day, in Garena Free Fire we find several free reward keys available that can be used to get items within the game. This Wednesday, February 16, we see more codes to redeem on the official game page and thus increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters, etc. Here we leave you with the keys and we remind you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.

Garena Free Fire: February 16 Reward Codes

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Loot Box

DDFR-TY2021-POUYT – Free pet

FFGY-BGFD-APQO – Free Fire Diamonds

5FBK-P6U2-A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Box

5XMJ-PG7R-H49R – 3 incubator vouchers

FFDR-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land Astronaut and Parachute Pack

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2 Eye of Death Weapon Loot Boxes

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS – 50 Point Bonus

FFPL-NZUW-MALS – 50 Point Bonus

FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2 Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Boxes

FFPL-OWHA-NSMA – Triple Captain Ignition

C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH – 2 Carnival Carnage weapon loot boxes

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Kid Pack (7D)

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2 Flaming Red Weapon Loot Boxes

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q – 1x Diamond Royale voucher

FFMC-LJES-SCR7 – 2x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box

FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain buff

F2AY-SAH5-CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Coupon