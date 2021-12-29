Free Fire Codes December 29, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on December 29, 2021 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. Free Fire has no plans to stop giving items away to its loyal community: one more day, we have new free rewards codes. Then we leave you today, Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Make the most of everything that the famous battle royale offers by adding new cosmetic items. Once you have redeemed them, they will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the free to play title is available on Android and iOS devices.

Free Fire codes for today December 29

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF11WFNPP956

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J