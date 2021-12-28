Free Fire Codes December 28, 2021; New Free Rewards

Free Fire: These are all the free rewards codes available on Free Fire today, December 28, 2021. Increase your inventory. New batch of codes for Free Fire. Garena’s battle royale (available completely free, free to play, on iOS and Android devices) is updated with a new string of free prizes so that her followers can increase their inventory with a good number of items and extra rewards. And as always, the codes canceled today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, will remain in your profile forever, so take advantage. Let’s go with the list, but not before reminding you that tomorrow is Wednesday the 29th and in the afternoon we will have a new weekly agenda that will include New Year’s Eve and New Year’s events, so everyone pay attention.

Free Fire codes for today December 28

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

FBYV TCGD B2EN

F4M5 KCT6 LYHO

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F4B5 NJ6I TY8G

F6F5 TDRF EV4B