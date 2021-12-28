Free Fire Codes December 28, 2021; New Free Rewards

Free Fire: These are all the free rewards codes available on Free Fire today, December 28, 2021. Increase your inventory. New batch of codes for Free Fire. Garena’s battle royale (available completely free, free to play, on iOS and Android devices) is updated with a new string of free prizes so that her followers can increase their inventory with a good number of items and extra rewards. And as always, the codes canceled today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, will remain in your profile forever, so take advantage. Let’s go with the list, but not before reminding you that tomorrow is Wednesday the 29th and in the afternoon we will have a new weekly agenda that will include New Year’s Eve and New Year’s events, so everyone pay attention.
Free Fire codes for today December 28
FBHJ NFY7 8T63
FTYU 5TGF OSA4
FR2G 3H4E RF6Y
F7T6 YTVH G3BE
FJBC HJNK 4RY7
F5TF 6GTY VGHB
F5E3 R4T5 YHGB
F7T5 4FDS W345
FBNJ IU87 SYEH
FRMT YKUO I8HU
FBYV TCGD B2EN
F4M5 KCT6 LYHO
FVCY XTSR F1VE
F4B5 NJ6I TY8G
F6F5 TDRF EV4B