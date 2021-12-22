Free Fire Codes December 22, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We offer you all the free reward codes available in Free Fire during today, December 22, 2021. Redeem them online! There is little left for the year 2021 to come to an end, but before the bells of 2022 there is still much to do and many rewards for canejar. Free Fire, the free-to-play game (free but with microtransactions) from Garena, offers free codes every day on iOS and Android. The free recommendation codes for today, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 have already been released. Remember also that the collaboration with J Balvin is on the horizon and that New Era is now available.

Before bringing you all the Free Fire codes for this Wednesday, December 22, 2021, we provide you with these tutorials: how to know what is the best configuration to make auto headshot shots or how to make your nickname invisible. We also show you how to get memory fragments, the V for verified for our profile or the list with flag codes to customize the name as we want.

The new weekly agenda is now available and draws its roadmap for the last days of December. All the news can be enjoyed from December 22 to 28, as we detail in this news.

Free Fire: Today’s Free Reward Codes Dec 22, 2021

FF11NJN5YS3E

MQJWNBVHYAQM

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFACIDCAWJBZ

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

UU64YCDP92ZB

FF11DAKX4WHV

PK95JK8QWK4X

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe)

M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5

X99TK56XDJ4X